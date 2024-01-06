For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Marcus Johansson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson has scored in three of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 13:38 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.