For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zuccarello stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.