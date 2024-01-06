Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 18, take a look at our WR rankings in this article.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 18

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 367.7 23.0 10.5 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 355.2 23.7 10.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 303.5 20.2 10.3 A.J. Brown Eagles 289.7 18.1 9.8 Puka Nacua Rams 284.4 17.8 9.6 Keenan Allen Chargers 278.9 21.5 11.5 Mike Evans Buccaneers 277.3 17.3 8 D.J. Moore Bears 276.1 17.3 8.1 Stefon Diggs Bills 258.1 16.1 9.5 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 256.8 17.1 9.3 Davante Adams Raiders 249.8 15.6 10.4 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 243.7 16.2 6.7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 242.8 16.2 10 Deebo Samuel 49ers 238.5 17.0 6.2 Adam Thielen Panthers 227.8 14.2 8.4 DeVonta Smith Eagles 227.6 14.2 7 Amari Cooper Browns 227.0 15.1 8.5 Nico Collins Texans 225.9 16.1 7.1 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 223.4 14.9 7.5 Chris Olave Saints 216.7 14.4 9 Rashee Rice Chiefs 212.5 13.3 6.4 George Pickens Steelers 208.5 13.0 6.6 Garrett Wilson Jets 207.8 13.0 10.2 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 207.3 13.0 7.9 Zay Flowers Ravens 206.4 12.9 6.8 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 206.0 12.9 7.9 Jordan Addison Vikings 205.6 12.9 6.2 Jayden Reed Packers 202.0 13.5 6 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 198.6 14.2 7.4 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 197.7 12.4 7.7 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 197.0 13.1 6.7 Terry McLaurin Commanders 191.6 12.0 7.7 Courtland Sutton Broncos 189.0 12.6 5.7 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 185.3 11.6 7.4 Romeo Doubs Packers 174.4 10.9 5.9 Drake London Falcons 166.3 11.1 6.7 Justin Jefferson Vikings 166.2 18.5 9.6 Tank Dell Texans 165.0 16.5 7.5 Cooper Kupp Rams 164.4 13.7 7.9 Gabriel Davis Bills 161.4 10.8 5.3 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 157.0 10.5 4.9 Curtis Samuel Commanders 152.2 10.1 5.8 Christian Kirk Jaguars 150.3 12.5 7.1 Josh Downs Colts 149.3 9.3 5.9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 145.4 9.1 5.5 Tyler Boyd Bengals 143.4 9.0 6 Rashid Shaheed Saints 140.1 10.0 5.1 Tee Higgins Bengals 137.6 11.5 6.3 Marquise Brown Cardinals 134.7 10.4 7.8 Diontae Johnson Steelers 133.8 11.2 6.8 Darius Slayton Giants 133.8 8.4 4.5 Elijah Moore Browns 132.1 8.3 6.5 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 124.9 8.3 5.4 Jahan Dotson Commanders 121.1 7.6 5 Wan'Dale Robinson Giants 119.7 8.6 5.1 Josh Reynolds Lions 119.4 8.0 3.8 K.J. Osborn Vikings 117.1 8.4 5.1 Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Panthers 110.9 8.5 4.8 Tutu Atwell Rams 108.1 8.3 4.8 Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens 107.5 7.7 4.6

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Date/Time TV Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 -

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.