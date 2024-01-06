Who's a good bet score in the NHL on Friday? There are three games on the schedule, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available below.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Jack Hughes (Devils) -105 to score

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Hughes' stats: 15 goals in 31 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Toffoli's stats: 15 goals in 36 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +135 to score

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Bratt's stats: 14 goals in 36 games

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +150 to score

Hurricanes vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Aho's stats: 15 goals in 35 games

Nico Hischier (Devils) +150 to score

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Hischier's stats: 10 goals in 25 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +165 to score

Jets vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 37 games

Gabriel Vilardi (Jets) +170 to score

Jets vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Vilardi's stats: 8 goals in 19 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +170 to score

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Ovechkin's stats: 8 goals in 36 games

Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +170 to score

Jets vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Ehlers' stats: 12 goals in 37 games

Dawson Mercer (Devils) +180 to score

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 Mercer's stats: 12 goals in 36 games

