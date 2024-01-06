Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Patrick Maroon going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Maroon stats and insights
- Maroon has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Maroon has no points on the power play.
- Maroon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.