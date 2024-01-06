On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Patrick Maroon going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

Maroon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 1 1 0 15:11 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

