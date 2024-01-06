Perkins County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Perkins County, South Dakota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perkins County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bison High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Bison, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lemmon High School at South Heart Eagles
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: South Heart, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.