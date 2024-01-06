In the upcoming matchup versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ryan Hartman to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In nine of 32 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Hartman has scored two goals on the power play.

Hartman averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 15:29 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

