For bracketology analysis around South Dakota and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 1-1 NR NR 314

South Dakota's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, South Dakota defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks on the road on December 3. The final score was 70-68. Kaleb Stewart led the charge versus Western Illinois, delivering 33 points. Next on the team was Bostyn Holt with 13 points.

Next best wins

75-66 on the road over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on December 29

100-79 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on November 10

78-73 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 327/RPI) on December 9

85-81 over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on November 17

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

The Coyotes have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Dakota gets the 323rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Coyotes' upcoming schedule includes five games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to USD's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: Summit League Network

