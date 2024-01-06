If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of South Dakota and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-5 1-1 NR NR 165

South Dakota's best wins

South Dakota captured its signature win of the season on November 29, when it took down the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank No. 144 in the RPI rankings, 84-65. Grace Larkins, in that signature victory, dropped a team-best 23 points with six rebounds and eight assists. Kendall Holmes also played a part with 14 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on November 18

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 228/RPI) on December 3

73-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on January 6

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 243/RPI) on November 14

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 263/RPI) on December 16

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Coyotes have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Coyotes have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, South Dakota faces the 193rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Coyotes have 14 games remaining this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

South Dakota's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

South Dakota Coyotes vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

