Saturday's contest that pits the Montana Grizzlies (9-5) against the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) at Dahlberg Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-69 in favor of Montana, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 81, South Dakota 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana (-11.7)

Montana (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Montana is 8-3-0 against the spread this season compared to South Dakota's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Grizzlies have gone over the point total in six games, while Coyotes games have gone over six times. In the past 10 games, Montana is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall while South Dakota has gone 4-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Summit League Predictions

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and give up 75.5 per outing (284th in college basketball).

South Dakota wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. It records 41.5 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.6.

South Dakota connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

South Dakota has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.3 per game (301st in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (343rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.