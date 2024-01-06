The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • This season, South Dakota has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 255th.
  • The Coyotes score an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 7-4.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Dakota scores 77.6 points per game. Away, it averages 70.8.
  • The Coyotes give up 66.1 points per game at home, and 82.0 away.
  • South Dakota knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (38.2%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State W 75-66 Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha L 67-51 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Washington L 93-79 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
1/11/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
1/18/2024 St. Thomas - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

