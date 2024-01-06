The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) battle the Montana State Bobcats (6-8) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jackrabbits have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • South Dakota State is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 354th.
  • The Jackrabbits record 74.9 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.6 the Bobcats give up.
  • South Dakota State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
  • The Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.9 on the road.
  • At home, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to on the road (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Norfolk State L 84-65 Don Haskins Center
12/31/2023 North Dakota W 80-61 Frost Arena
1/3/2024 @ Weber State L 75-73 Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 Montana State - Frost Arena
1/11/2024 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena
1/13/2024 @ Denver - Hamilton Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.