The Montana State Bobcats (6-8) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Frost Arena. It begins at 5:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Montana State matchup.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET

Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-12.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-12.5) 144.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

South Dakota State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Jackrabbits and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Montana State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 11 times this year.

