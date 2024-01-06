The Montana Grizzlies (7-4) will play the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Bruns: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaac Bruns: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Whitney: 5.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Montana Rank Montana AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 153rd 76.2 Points Scored 79.2 85th 133rd 69.2 Points Allowed 75.5 288th 130th 37.7 Rebounds 42.1 21st 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.4 40th 268th 6.5 3pt Made 8.1 126th 62nd 16.0 Assists 13.3 197th 69th 10.4 Turnovers 13.5 307th

