South Dakota vs. Montana January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (7-4) will play the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 5.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Dakota vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|Montana Rank
|Montana AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|153rd
|76.2
|Points Scored
|79.2
|85th
|133rd
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|288th
|130th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|42.1
|21st
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|40th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|62nd
|16.0
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|69th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|13.5
|307th
