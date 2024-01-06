The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) host the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) after winning three straight home games. The Grizzlies are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

South Dakota vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana -12.5 153.5

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota has played five games this season that have had more than 153.5 combined points scored.

South Dakota's games this season have had an average of 152.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.

South Dakota has gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Montana's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than South Dakota's .417 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

South Dakota vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana 3 27.3% 76.6 153.7 72.0 147.5 138.5 South Dakota 5 41.7% 77.1 153.7 75.5 147.5 147.3

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes' 77.1 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Grizzlies give up.

South Dakota has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

South Dakota vs. Montana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana 8-3-0 0-0 6-5-0 South Dakota 5-6-0 0-1 6-6-0

South Dakota vs. Montana Home/Away Splits

Montana South Dakota 5-1 Home Record 4-3 4-4 Away Record 2-4 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 6-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 84.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.8 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

