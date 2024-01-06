Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nine games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Summit team, including the matchup between the Montana State Bobcats and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at North Dakota State Bison
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Eastern Washington Eagles at North Dakota Fighting Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|UMKC Kangaroos at Weber State Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Idaho State Bengals at South Dakota Coyotes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Montana Grizzlies at Omaha Mavericks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Denver Pioneers at Northern Colorado Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Saint Thomas Tommies at Portland State Vikings
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Sacramento State Hornets
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
