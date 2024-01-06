The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX is the spot to tune in to see the Wild and the Blue Jackets square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Wild Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) CBJ

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 109 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 37 15 10 25 8 17 49.3% Marco Rossi 37 11 12 23 13 15 42.3% Matthew Boldy 30 11 10 21 23 24 37.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (145 in total), 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 122 goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players