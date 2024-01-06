How to Watch the Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX is the spot to tune in to see the Wild and the Blue Jackets square off.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|Blue Jackets
|5-4 (F/OT) CBJ
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 109 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|37
|15
|10
|25
|8
|17
|49.3%
|Marco Rossi
|37
|11
|12
|23
|13
|15
|42.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|30
|11
|10
|21
|23
|24
|37.1%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (145 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 122 goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|40
|7
|18
|25
|17
|13
|0%
|Zachary Werenski
|34
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|40
|11
|13
|24
|11
|13
|44.1%
|Kirill Marchenko
|38
|13
|8
|21
|11
|21
|32%
|Ivan Provorov
|40
|2
|19
|21
|21
|7
|-
