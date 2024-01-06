Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zach Bogosian a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Bogosian has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
