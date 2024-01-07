The Dallas Mavericks (21-15) will play Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, January 7 tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 1269.9 1835.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.0 57.4 Fantasy Rank 20 2

Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 5.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 21st in the league while giving up 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +192 scoring differential overall.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Minnesota averages rank 14th in the NBA, and are three more than the 40.8 its opponents record per contest.

The Timberwolves knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.

Minnesota loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 14.5 (26th in the league) while its opponents average 13.4.

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic gives the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.3 boards and 9.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.1 points per game (seventh in NBA) while giving up 117 per contest (21st in league).

The 42.4 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 23rd in the NBA, four fewer than the 46.4 its opponents collect.

The Mavericks knock down two more threes per game than the opposition, 15.3 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.

Dallas has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (third in NBA) while forcing 14 (sixth in league).

Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 6.8 2.5 Usage Percentage 33.1% 36.3% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 61.6% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 12.2% Assist Pct 24.8% 42.7%

