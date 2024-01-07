Minnesota Vikings receiver Johnny Mundt has a good matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 240.4 per game.

Mundt has racked up 114 receiving yards (12.7 per game) and one TD, reeling in 12 balls out of 17 targets so far this season.

Mundt vs. the Lions

Mundt vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 23 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 240.4 passing yards per game given up by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (26 total passing TDs).

Vikings Player Previews

Johnny Mundt Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Mundt Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Mundt has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Mundt has received 2.9% of his team's 587 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He averages 6.7 yards per target this season (114 yards on 17 targets).

Mundt has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 2.9% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Mundt has been targeted four times in the red zone (4.9% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts).

Mundt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

