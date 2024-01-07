Justin Jefferson will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jefferson has 882 yards on 56 grabs and four TDs. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 98.0 yards receiving per game.

Jefferson vs. the Lions

Jefferson vs the Lions (since 2021): 5 GP / 136.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 136.8 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to 23 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The Lions yield 240.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Lions have put up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 89.5 (-115)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson, in five of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jefferson has 14.7% of his team's target share (86 targets on 587 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.3 yards per target (ninth in league play), picking up 882 yards on 86 passes thrown his way.

Jefferson has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored four of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (11.4%).

Jefferson has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (13.4% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts).

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/31/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

