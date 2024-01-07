The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as 5.5-point favorites. The Mustangs have won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Memphis vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -5.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs SMU Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

SMU is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

SMU (8-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 19.8% more often than Memphis (5-7-0) this season.

Memphis vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 9 75% 79.2 154.8 72.7 134.3 147.9 SMU 2 15.4% 75.6 154.8 61.6 134.3 142.2

Additional Memphis vs SMU Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs allow.

When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 5-7 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Mustangs put up an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up.

SMU has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-7-0 0-5 8-4-0 SMU 8-5-0 0-2 3-10-0

Memphis vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis SMU 13-2 Home Record 7-9 7-5 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

