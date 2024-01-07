The January 7 matchup between the Detroit Lions (11-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will feature a battle between QBs Jared Goff and Nick Mullens. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Nick Mullens vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Nick Mullens 2023 Stats Jared Goff 4 Games Played 16 67.3% Completion % 67% 910 (227.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,255 (265.9) 5 Touchdowns 28 6 Interceptions 12 17 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Nick Mullens Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

This year, the Lions rank 23rd in the league with 23.4 points allowed per game, and they rank 15th in total yards allowed with 329.1 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 240.4 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th in the NFL with 7.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Lions' D has been on top of its game, with 1,420 rushing yards allowed this season (fifth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Detroit ranks 19th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (38.6%) and 29th in red-zone percentage allowed (67.3%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Vikings Defensive Stats

