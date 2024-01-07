Rudy Gobert will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gobert put up 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-95 win against the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gobert's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 12.4 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 11.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 25.7 25.1 PR -- 24.5 24



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Gobert has made 4.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

Allowing 117 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.4 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 38 20 11 2 0 3 0 12/14/2023 30 8 12 5 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.