Searching for an up-to-date view of the Summit and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 22-5

9-5 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 61-53 vs Montana State

Next Game

Opponent: St. Thomas

St. Thomas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. South Dakota

Current Record: 12-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

12-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 73-47 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. North Dakota State

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: W 99-73 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 16-9

11-4 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: W 56-51 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. St. Thomas

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 15-13

10-6 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 62-44 vs Portland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. UMKC

Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 12-17

9-8 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 61-51 vs Weber State

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Denver

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 6-22

4-11 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 59-56 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. North Dakota

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-22

4-11 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 72-65 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Opponent: Omaha

Omaha Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. Omaha

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-24

4-11 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 81-60 vs Montana

Next Game