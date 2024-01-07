Two of the league's top scorers square off when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Mavericks 113

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Mavericks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.8)

Timberwolves (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Timberwolves (17-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Mavericks (20-16-0) this year.

Minnesota (11-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (52.4%) than Dallas (4-5) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (44.4%).

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (21 out of 36).

The Timberwolves have an .840 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-4) this season, higher than the .308 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 107.4 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 21st with 113.1 points scored per contest.

With 40.8 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota ranks second-best in the league. It ranks 14th in the league by grabbing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are dishing out 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota has come up short in the turnover area this year, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 14.5 turnovers per game. It ranks 14th with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They rank 20th in the league by making 12.1 threes per contest.

