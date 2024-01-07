Timberwolves vs. Mavericks January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 25.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 12.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Mike Conley is putting up 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- Naz Reid is putting up 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averages 32.9 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 3.4 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Dereck Lively puts up 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.4% from the floor.
- Derrick Jones Jr. posts 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.
- Grant Williams averages 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Timberwolves
|119
|Points Avg.
|113.5
|117.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.6
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
