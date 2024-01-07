How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on January 7, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- Minnesota is 20-2 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 23rd.
- The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are just 3.9 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (117).
- Minnesota is 11-0 when scoring more than 117 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are posting one fewer points per game (112.6) than they are in road games (113.6).
- Minnesota is giving up 102.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.4).
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are making 0.8 more three-pointers per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (37.8%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
