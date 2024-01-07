Tim Hardaway Jr. and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at American Airlines Center.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves topped the Rockets on Friday, 122-95. Edwards scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in five assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 24 3 5 2 0 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 8 6 0 1 1 Jaden McDaniels 16 3 0 1 0 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards provides the Timberwolves 26.5 points, 5.2 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns chips in with 21.4 points per game, plus 9.1 boards and 3 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists, making 62.6% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley's averages for the season are 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.1% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves receive 12.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 4.6 boards and 1 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 31.4 5.1 5 1.4 1.1 2.9 Rudy Gobert 12.4 11.6 1.1 0.9 1.4 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 17 7 2.5 0.2 0.1 1.1 Mike Conley 11.3 2.1 6.3 1 0.3 2.6 Jaden McDaniels 12.6 2.2 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.3

