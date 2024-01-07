When Ty Chandler hits the gridiron for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Ty Chandler score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Chandler has taken 90 carries for 392 yards (26.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chandler has added 19 receptions for 139 yards (9.3 per game).

Chandler has scored a rushing TD in three games (of 12 games played).

Ty Chandler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 0 0 1 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1 0 0 2 9 0 Week 3 Chargers 3 27 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1 15 0 0 0 0 Week 7 49ers 0 0 0 1 12 0 Week 10 Saints 15 45 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 10 73 0 4 37 0 Week 12 Bears 4 8 0 1 3 0 Week 14 @Raiders 12 35 0 3 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 23 132 1 3 25 0 Week 16 Lions 8 17 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Packers 10 40 0 3 24 0

