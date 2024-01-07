Minnesota (7-9) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46 in the outing.

Vikings vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have led five times, have been behind six times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Lions have had the lead eight times, have been behind five times, and have been tied three times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

In 16 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In 16 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

In 16 games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter 10 times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Vikings have led after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in four games (0-4), and have been tied after the first half in four games (1-3).

At the end of the first half, the Lions have been winning 12 times (10-2 in those games) and have been losing four times (1-3).

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Vikings have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost 10 times (3-7), and been knotted up three times (1-2).

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 12.6 points on average in the second half.

