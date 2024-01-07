A win by the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET (at Ford Field). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions sport the 23rd-ranked defense this season (23.4 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 26.9 points per game. In terms of total offense, the Vikings rank 12th in the NFL (341.5 total yards per game) and 16th on defense (330.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Vikings vs Lions on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3.5) Toss Up (45.5) Lions 28, Vikings 18

Place your bets on the Lions-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Vikings Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Vikings have a 37.7% chance to win.

Minnesota has put together a 7-6-3 ATS record so far this year.

The Vikings have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times this season.

The over/under for this game is one point higher than the average scoring total for Vikings games (44.5).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Detroit is 11-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

In Detroit's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

The average total for Lions games this season has been 47, 1.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vikings vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.9 23.4 30.6 21.9 24.1 24.7 Minnesota 20.3 20.8 19.3 23.3 21.3 18.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.