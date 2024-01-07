The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings score 20.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Lions give up (23.4).

The Vikings collect only 12.4 more yards per game (341.5) than the Lions allow (329.1).

This year Minnesota racks up 91.5 yards per game on the ground, 2.7 more yards than Detroit allows (88.8).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 11 more times (32 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings put up 21.3 points per game in road games (one more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 in away games (2.5 less than overall).

The Vikings' average yards gained (326) and conceded (306.5) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 341.5 and 330.2, respectively.

Minnesota racks up 217.6 passing yards per game in away games (32.4 less than its overall average), and gives up 197.8 in away games (31.9 less than overall).

On the road, the Vikings rack up 108.4 rushing yards per game and give up 108.8. That's more than they gain (91.5) and allow (100.5) overall.

The Vikings convert 40.2% of third downs away from home (0.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 38.1% in road games (4.5% lower than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit L 30-24 FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay L 33-10 NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - FOX

