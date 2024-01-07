The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) head into a matchup against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field on a three-game losing streak.

Before the Lions square off against the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3.5 46 -190 +155

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 46 points.

Minnesota's contests this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Vikings have put together a record of 7-6-3 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been underdogs in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

Detroit's matchups this year have an average point total of 47, one more point than this game's over/under.

The Lions have put together a record of 11-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 10-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 76.9% of those games).

Detroit has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.9 5 23.4 23 47 9 16 Vikings 20.3 22 20.8 12 44.5 7 16

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.

The Vikings' past three contests have all gone over the total.

In NFC North games, the Vikings are scoring fewer points (17.4) than their overall average (20.3) but also conceding fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.8).

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 56 points this season (3.5 per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only eight points on the year (0.5 per game).

Lions

Detroit is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three games.

In Detroit's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Lions are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups this season (26 per game) compared to their average in all games (26.9). On the defensive side, they are allowing more points per game (25.4) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (23.4).

The Lions have totaled 56 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by eight total points (0.5 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 46 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.4 23.3 ATS Record 7-6-3 2-6-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-2 1-3

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 46.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 26.7 25.3 ATS Record 11-5-0 4-3-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

