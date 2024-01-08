How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Boston Celtics versus the Indiana Pacers as one of six games, is sure to please.
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hit the road the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 8-25
- CHI Record: 16-21
- CHA Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 120.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- CHI Stats: 109.1 PPG (28th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (23.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -6.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -275
- CHA Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 216.5 points
The Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics
The Celtics go on the road to face the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 20-15
- BOS Record: 28-7
- IND Stats: 126.8 PPG (first in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (29th)
- BOS Stats: 120.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 12.6 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -3.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -155
- IND Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 244.5 points
The Washington Wizards play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder go on the road to face the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSOK
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 6-29
- OKC Record: 23-11
- WAS Stats: 115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 126.1 Opp. PPG (30th)
- OKC Stats: 121.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -11.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -650
- WAS Odds to Win: +475
- Total: 246.5 points
The Miami Heat face the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hit the road the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 20-15
- HOU Record: 18-16
- MIA Stats: 112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- HOU Stats: 112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -185
- HOU Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 219.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and KJZZ
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 25-11
- UTA Record: 17-20
- MIL Stats: 124.3 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
- UTA Stats: 114.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.5 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -9.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -450
- UTA Odds to Win: +350
- Total: 244.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns
The Suns look to pull off a road win at the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 22-13
- PHO Record: 19-17
- LAC Stats: 116.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.0 APG)
