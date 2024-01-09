On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Orlando Magic (18-11) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Anthony Edwards is putting up 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Timberwolves are receiving 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Franz Wagner posts 20.5 points, 4.0 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

Moritz Wagner posts 11.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.1% from the floor (fifth in league).

Timberwolves vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Timberwolves 113.6 Points Avg. 113.3 110.7 Points Allowed Avg. 107.3 47.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 33.9% Three Point % 37.9%

