Check out the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (21-15) at Amway Center on Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' last game was a 115-108 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday. Anthony Edwards put up 36 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Calf), Franz Wagner: Out (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSN

BSFL and BSN

