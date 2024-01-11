South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) meet a fellow Summit team, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Frost Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.