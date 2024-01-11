Thursday's Summit League schedule includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

  • Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Paul Bruns: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Burchill: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaac Bruns: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

  • Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank
193rd 74.5 Points Scored 79.2 84th
217th 72.4 Points Allowed 75.5 288th
303rd 33.5 Rebounds 42.1 20th
306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.4 41st
15th 10.2 3pt Made 8.1 125th
258th 12.4 Assists 13.3 196th
4th 8.3 Turnovers 13.5 305th

