South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit League schedule includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games
- December 31 at home vs Omaha
- December 29 at North Dakota State
- January 6 at Montana
- January 3 at home vs Eastern Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Oral Roberts Rank
|Oral Roberts AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|193rd
|74.5
|Points Scored
|79.2
|84th
|217th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|288th
|303rd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|42.1
|20th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|41st
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|8.1
|125th
|258th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|4th
|8.3
|Turnovers
|13.5
|305th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.