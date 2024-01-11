South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit slate includes the South Dakota Coyotes (10-3) playing the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET.
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexi Hempe: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
