The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 11.9 rebounds per contest.

Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 12.5 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are receiving 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.

The Grizzlies are getting 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.

Bismack Biyombo is putting up 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Grizzlies are receiving 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from David Roddy this season.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Grizzlies 112.8 Points Avg. 106.9 107.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 48.4% Field Goal % 43.7% 38.1% Three Point % 33.3%

