Saturday's Summit League slate includes the South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) playing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at 2:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charlie Easley: 10.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK William Kyle III: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Luke Appel: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalen Garry: 8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 13.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Bostyn Holt: 12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Bruns: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 6.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaleb Stewart: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 151st 76.3 Points Scored 75.8 162nd 289th 75.9 Points Allowed 70.4 154th 20th 41.3 Rebounds 36.6 174th 53rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 183rd 7.5 3pt Made 8.9 59th 214th 13.1 Assists 13.7 167th 300th 13.2 Turnovers 11.6 162nd

