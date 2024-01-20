The South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 13.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Bostyn Holt: 12.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Paul Bruns: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Burchill: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaleb Stewart: 14.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charlie Easley: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK William Kyle III: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 11.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 129th 77.1 Points Scored 74.9 189th 285th 75.5 Points Allowed 71.1 171st 20th 41.5 Rebounds 36.8 171st 45th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 8.9 61st 230th 12.8 Assists 13.3 200th 305th 13.3 Turnovers 11.3 136th

