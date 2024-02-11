The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds (+8000) place them 19th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 22nd.

The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread this year.

One of the Vikings' five games this season has gone over the point total.

The Vikings have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Vikings are totaling 362.4 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 342.4 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.

The Vikings rank 16th in scoring offense (22.0 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (24.4 points allowed per game) this year.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,498 yards (299.6 per game), completing 67.2%, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored three times, catching 36 balls for 571 yards (114.2 per game).

In five games, Alexander Mattison has rushed for 276 yards (55.2 per game) and zero scores.

Jordan Addison has 19 receptions for 249 yards (49.8 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Danielle Hunter has been doing his part on defense, collecting 25 tackles, 9.0 TFL, six sacks, and one pass defended for the Vikings.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +650 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +75000 5 October 8 Chiefs L 27-20 +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +75000 7 October 23 49ers - +450 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +25000 12 November 27 Bears - +75000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2500 16 December 24 Lions - +1400 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1400

