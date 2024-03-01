At the moment, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) have the best odds in the Summit and the 49th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

The Jackrabbits hit the court against the Wisconsin Badgers in a road game. The matchup commences at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.

Jackrabbits NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

South Dakota State Team Stats

South Dakota State is averaging 55.0 points per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while ceding 42.0 points per contest (31st-ranked).

South Dakota State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 South Dakota State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

