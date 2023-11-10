The Finals of the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major are in full swing this weekend

(Gray News) - The Finals of the BLAST Rainbow Six (R6) Atlanta Major have officially kicked off. Not only is the title of BLAST Atlanta Major Champion still up for grabs, but the better part of a $750,000 prize pool lies ahead for the team that manages to find the top of the podium.

Since the start of the tournament on October 31st, 24 teams have been whittled down to just eight. The Major began with a Play-in stage, followed by a Playoffs stage, and will finish with the Finals stage. The Play-in stage comprised 16 teams split into four groups of four. Each group played a double-elimination bracket. The winners of each group’s upper and lower brackets moved to the Playoff stage.

The eight teams who surpassed the Play-in stage then met the eight teams who began their tournament in the Playoffs stage. The 16 teams competed in a Swiss System Format where each match was a best-of-one map, except for elimination matches, which were a best-of-three. When the dust settled after sixty-plus matches, it was clear which eight teams stood above the rest.

The eight teams competing in the finals are as follows:

The Finals are a single-elimination bracket. Teams must compete in best-of-three map matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but the Grand Finals are a best-of-five. In competitive Rainbow Six Seige, each map consists of 12 rounds where one team attempts to attack an objective while the other defends; teams switch sides after every five rounds. To win a map, a team must either reach 7 round wins or, in the case of both teams tying at 6-6, overtime is called, and the first team to win two rounds is declared the map winner.

The Quarterfinals start today, and the scheduled matchups and times are as follows:

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS TIME w7m esports vs. Geekay Esports (w7m esports beat Geekay Esports 2-1) 11:30 AM EST / 10:30 AM CST / 8:30 AM PST G2 Esports vs. Team BDS 2:30 PM EST / 1:30 PM CST / 11:30 AM PST DarkZero vs. LOS 5:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM CST / 2:30 PM PST FaZe Clan vs. Spacestation Gaming 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST

A team to keep an eye on is w7m esports. In the most recent BLAST R6 Major in Copenhagen, w7m esports fought their way up from the Play-in stage to win the tournament. This time, they started in the Playoff stage, and their hot streak doesn’t seem to be cooling off. Earlier today, they secured their position in the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Geekay Esports.

w7m esports defeated Geekay Esports 2-1 in the opening quarterfinal match of the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major. (Kirill Bashkirov | Ubisoft / Kirill Bashkirov)

FaZe Clan and G2 Esports had phenomenal Playoff stages, finishing with 3-0 match records. G2 also fought their way to the top spot of Group C in Play-ins. These two teams are trending towards reaching a podium position at the right time.

To watch all the action as it currently unfolds, tune into the official Rainbow 6 Twitch Channel or Rainbow Six Esports YouTube Channel. The Semifinals coverage will kick off tomorrow at 12:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM CST / 9:30 AM PST. Grand Finals coverage on Sunday will start at 1 PM EST / 12 PM CST / 10 AM PST.

