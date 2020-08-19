Sioux Falls police investigating garbage truck fire as likely arson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after someone allegedly lit a garbage truck fire in western Sioux Falls.

Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 12th Street and Marion Road. Crews arrived to find a garbage truck on fire, though they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a witness saw a man run from the area of the truck soon after it the fire started. Police are asking anyone with details about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

The extent of the damage to the truck has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.