Sioux Falls airport to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Travelers in the Sioux Falls area will soon have a chance to enroll in a program that allows them to get through airport security more quickly.

The TSA is hosting a PreCheck enrollment program at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13.

According to the TSA, the PreCheck program allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and travel-size liquids and gels in their carry-on bag during the security checkpoint screening process.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process, according to the TSA. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

Officials say walk-ins are accepted, but they strongly encourage anyone interested to sign up online first.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period.

