Hy-Vee to implement automated grocery cart sanitation system

A Hy-Vee employee manages a cart sterilization machine in a photo provided by the company.
A Hy-Vee employee manages a cart sterilization machine in a photo provided by the company.(Courtesy: Hy-Vee)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee says it will become the first grocery chain to implement an automated cleaning system to sanitize carts.

By mid-November, Hy-Vee plans to have the new system, Sterile Cart, in operation at more than 200 of its stores.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers' minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee says the new automated system will be able to clean several carts quickly throughout the day after customers use them. Sterile Cart will use a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant.

Four stores in Sioux Falls are scheduled to have the system in place by the end of November.

