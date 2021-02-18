Advertisement

City of Sioux Falls settles lawsuit over Falls Park drowning

Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)
Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has agreed to pay $500,000 to the family of a girl who drowned at Falls Park in 2018 in order to settle a negligence lawsuit.

The settlement is in connection to the death of 5-year-old Maggie Zaiger, who drowned after falling into the Big Sioux River at Falls Park on March 18, 2018.

According to a press release from the city, the city filed a motion with Courtney Jayne, Maggie’s mother, requesting that the court approve the $500,000 settlement to end the federal lawsuit. The agreement states that the settlement is “not an admission of fault or liability by either party but rather a compromise of disputed claims.”

The city has also agreed to place portable signs in the park warning visitors to keep away from foam in the river.

The City of Sioux Falls placed warning signs in Falls Park following the 2018 drowning.
The City of Sioux Falls placed warning signs in Falls Park following the 2018 drowning.(KSFY)

